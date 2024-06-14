Celtics Stars Send Message To Team Before Potential Clincher

The Boston Celtics have four cracks at capturing Banner 18, the first of which will come Friday night at American Airlines Center.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown don’t intend on using all four opportunities, though.

Celtics sharpshooter Sam Hauser was asked about the mindset entering Game 3 on Friday, according to Bobby Krivitsky of Sports Illustrated, and revealed that Brown and Tatum sent a poignant message to the locker room in preperation of a potential clincher.

“No mercy.”

Boston knows it’s not going to be easy to capture that final victory, but does have some solid recent history in doing so. The C’s are 3-0 in series-clinching opportunities this postseason, and plan on making it a clean sweep.

“They’re gonna come out punching and swinging, for sure,” Hauser said. “I just know they’re gonna come out firing.”

The Celtics couldn’t be more locked in from the outside perspective, winning 10 straight playoff games entering Friday. If they follow the advice of Brown and Tatum, the only number anyone in Boston will be thinking about is 18.