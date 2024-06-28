Could Bruins Continue Recent Trend, Trade First-Round Pick?

Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney hasn’t made a first-round selection since 2021.

Sweeney, in his never-ending search for a Stanley Cup, traded away each of his last two first-round choices at prior deadlines — looking to bolster the Bruins’ roster with the likes of Hampus Lindholm, Garnet Hathaway and Dmitry Orlov. It was supposed to be much of the same entering the 2024 NHL Draft, but the decision to pull the trigger on a Linus Ullmark trade vaulted Boston back into the first round.

It’s expected that the drought concludes Friday… so long as the B’s don’t receive any enticing offers.

“No, that’s not 100%,” Sweeney said when asked about keeping his newly-acquired first-round pick, per team-provided video. “I mean, ideally, we provided a shock to the scouting staff in a good way. We’re happy to get back in the first round — the players, the board, what it looks like, whether or not we move back (is still being discussed).”

Sweeney’s staff obviously prepared for the early portion of the draft, but a healthier familiarity with players lower on the consensus board might just influence more trades. The Bruins likely aren’t leapfrogging anyone, but sliding back out of the first shouldn’t be ruled out.

“It’s unlikely for us to probably try to move up, but you never cross it out because there might be a guy that our guys are excited about,” Sweeney said Thursday.”

The B’s have just four total picks in the draft, currently looking like they’ll have to wait until Rounds 4, 5 and 6 before they make any more selections. Is bridging that gap on the table?

It’s certainly possible, especially with Sweeney wheeling and dealing.