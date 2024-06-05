FOXBORO, Mass. — Alex Austin has taken advantage of the early-summer opportunity.

The second-year cornerback, who the Patriots signed midway through the 2023 campaign, went from a relative afterthought to a potential starter in the secondary. Austin served as New England’s second cornerback in open-to-media organized team activities, and played opposite of 2023 first-round pick Christian Gonzalez.

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo pointed to the fact OTAs have not featured pads or physicality. However, Mayo still agreed it was good to see Austin taking advantage of the reps he’s received.

“When we finished up last year, he was one of those guys where we’re like, ‘Look, this is an NFL player,'” Mayo said. “And it’s good to see him coming back in shape, going out here and making plays. So, it’s good to see.”

The Patriots have been without cornerbacks Jonathan Jones and Marcus Jones as both recover from the injuries they suffered last season. Mayo said he’s not worried about Jonathan Jones, who’s an “ultimate professional.”

It’s presented the opportunity for Austin, who played 62% of defensive snaps in five games last season. But it’s Austin who made the most of it, including a pass breakup on a 7-on-7 rep at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday. Austin defended a Jacoby Brissett pass intended for wide receiver Tyquan Thornton.

“Every rep that they get, they’re putting quality reps out there,” Mayo said in reference to Austin and Isaiah Bolden.

Austin will try to continue his offseason progress as the Patriots gear up for mandatory minicamp at Gillette Stadium on Monday.