Studs, Duds After Patriots’ Open-To-Media OTA Practices Conclude

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots held three open-to-media organized team activities at Gillette Stadium the last two weeks.

Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye jumping up the depth chart was undoubtedly the biggest storyline, but there were additional players who impressed. And others who underwhelmed.

With that, here are a few studs and duds after the conclusion of open-to-media OTAs. The Patriots, who host their eighth and final OTA on Thursday, will host a three-day, open-to-media mandatory minicamp starting Monday.

STUDS

Jacoby Brissett

Brissett has been the clear-cut Patriots starter. The veteran signal-caller received more reps in competitive periods than any of the quarterbacks, depicted in Tuesday’s practice as Brissett (25) out-snapped Drake Maye (14) and Bailey Zappe (10) combined. Brissett also has looked more polished than any of the quarterbacks in individual drills, benefitting from his experience in Alex Van Pelt’s system, and in competitive team drills. During the 7-on-7 period Tuesday, Brissett went 5-for-9 in nine reps with at least three touchdowns, including a beautiful ball to JaMycal Hasty, who beat Ja’Whaun Bentley in the end zone. Brissett, like the other quarterbacks, had a tougher time in 11-on-11s as the defense made it difficult with the pass rush and tight coverage.

DeMario Douglas

Douglas looks like he’ll be New England’s best skill-position player again. The 5-foot-8, 192-pound receiver continues to show off his shiftiness, which makes him perhaps the only wideout who can create separation consistently. Douglas was extremely impressive during 7-on-7s on Tuesday as he caught three touchdowns from each Brissett, Drake Maye and Bailey Zappe. Douglas, however, like the rest of the offense, struggled to get open in 11-on-11s.

Christian Barmore

It might be difficult for an everyday defensive lineman to stick out in a non-padded OTA session, but Barmore does not fit that billing. The fourth-year defensive tackle, who signed a massive contract extension this offseason, frequently blew up plays and got into the backfield during the competitive 11-on-11 periods Tuesday. Barmore registered would-be sacks on Brissett on consecutive snaps. Barmore missed the second open-to-media session.

Alex Austin

Austin reaped the benefits of having a few starters — namely starting cornerback Jonathan Jones — not participating. The second-year cornerback worked with the top secondary during the three sessions and made plays, including a pass breakup on the first play of 7-on-7s on Tuesday. Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo said it was “good to see” Austin competing at that level.

Honorable mention: Tyquan Thornton

DUDS

Offensive line

The Patriots should not feel any more confident about their offensive line than they did entering the offseason. Left tackle is a question mark, but far from the only one. Aside from starting center David Andrews and right tackle Mike Onwenu, every spot is up for grabs. Chukwuma Okorafor, who missed the third and final open-to-media session Tuesday, took first-team reps at left tackle in the two days he was present. However, Okorafor admitted he didn’t know for sure he would be playing left tackle when he signed in New England. After Okorafor, Vederian Lowe took second-team snaps in the first open-to-media session and rookie Caedan Wallace took second-team reps in the second open-to-media session. Both Okorafor and Mike Onwenu missed the third open-to-media practice, and New England went with Calvin Anderson at left tackle in the top grouping.

Bailey Zappe

Zappe took second-team snaps during the first and second open-to-media practices, but lost the backup job to rookie Drake Maye in the third session. Zappe received 10 reps in competitive periods Tuesday. He threw an ugly ball intended to JuJu Smith-Schuster in 7-on-7s and missed an open Douglas on the next snaps before a pair of touchdowns (Douglas, K.J. Osborn). Zappe, though, has been lauded by coaches and teammates for his professionalism during what Mayo agreed could be an awkward situation.