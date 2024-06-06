The Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks go head-to-head with the Larry O’Brien trophy on the line as the NBA Finals begin at TD Garden on Thursday.

The Celtics have the support of several fellow teams around the city, including the next generation of New England Patriots. After attending Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Patriots quarterback Drake Maye led New England out to practice on Thursday wearing a Celtics hat. A few other teammates such as tight end Hunter Henry joined in as Boston chases Banner 18.

Repping Lucky today 👏 pic.twitter.com/3RRyLCOwpg — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 6, 2024

Maye keeps jumping into Boston’s storied sports culture, already attending postseason games for the Celtics and the Boston Bruins at TD Garden this spring.

The Celtics and Mavericks begin the 2024 NBA Finals on Thursday night with tip-off at TD Garden set for 8:30 p.m. ET.