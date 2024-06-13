Ex-Patriots Star Julian Edelman ‘Excited’ For Drake Maye’s Future

Even with many differing opinions on the New England Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye, former Patriots star receiver Julian Edelman had only high praise for the rookie.

Maye was drafted in the first round by the Patriots with the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

When asked about Maye, Edelman spoke highly of the rookie. He recognized the importance of the QB role in football and the development Maye will need to take.

“This is a quarterback league,” Edelman said to Fox News. “Ultimately, it’s going to come down to the guys who are developing him. … It’s gonna come down to this offensive staff to get him going. They have a lot of holes, but the quarterback in this day and age is probably the most important role. I’m excited with Drake Maye.”

Story continues below advertisement

Maye has tagged himself as a competitor, a self-proclaimed title that Edelman has respected Maye for. At the end of the day, though, the ex-Patriots star is bringing it down to how the team develops the rookie.

“Just hearing the stories about how much he likes to compete,” Edelman said. “He comes from a sports family. His brothers are all legends. I think it could be a great thing for New England. He seems like a guy that’s willing to work, and it’s just about how they’re gonna develop him.”