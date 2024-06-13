FOXBORO, Mass. — Tom Brady got resounding applause throughout Wednesday night during his one-of-a-kind Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Gillette Stadium.

But Brady was far from the only former Patriots player to receive a thunderous cheers from the fans in attendance.

Randy Moss, who played for the Patriots from 2007-2010, got a long standing ovation as he began to answer a question in a roundtable discussion on stage and it turned into one of the top moments of the ceremony that didn’t involve Brady.

The reaction from the fans clearly caught Moss off guard. It also moved the Hall of Fame wide receiver to tears. You can watch the magical moment here.

“Ya’ll know it’s always good to feel this,” Moss said in response to the ovation.

Moss arguably is the most talented wide receiver Brady ever played with during his 20 illustrious seasons with New England.

Moss played three-plus seasons with the Patriots and caught an NFL record 23 touchdown passes during the 2007 season. By the time Moss was traded to the Minnesota Vikings midway through the 2010 campaign, the six-time Pro Bowler accumulated 259 receptions for 3,904 yards and 50 touchdowns with the Patriots.

It’s clear Patriots fans still have a ton of respect for Moss and made sure he fully was aware of that before he left Gillette Stadium for the night.