Celtics forward Jayson Tatum has not been his prototypical self in the first two games of the NBA Finals.

Despite needing 22 field-goal attempts to score 18 points and going 1-for-7 from 3-point range in Game 2, Tatum finished a rebound shy of a triple-double with 12 assists and nine boards. He is shooting a dismal 31.6% from the field in the first two games of the Finals.

The Mavericks have focused on shutting down Tatum, which has allowed other Celtics players to shine in Boston’s two wins. Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd said Dallas is trying to make things difficult for Tatum.

“I think he’s one of the best players in the world,” Kidd told reporters following Mavericks practice on Tuesday, per league-provided transcript. “You’re trying to just make it tough. That’s all you can do, is hopefully guard the first move, guard the second move, guard the third move and contest. Guys are doing that at a high rate, trying to make it tough on him.”

Dallas forward Derrick Jones Jr. said the Mavericks are trying to do that with each Celtics player, not just Tatum.

“We’re doing that to everybody, making everybody be a passer, putting bodies in front of everybody, making sure they see another defender there,” Jones Jr. said after Mavericks practice, per league-provided transcript. “We’re not trying to have anybody just have a straight-line drive to the rim or getting open shots. Putting bodies in front of everybody, not just Jayson.”

By the Mavericks trying to devise a stronger defensive presence on Tatum, the Celtics star has helped create opportunities for his teammates.

The Celtics look to take a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series when the Finals shift to Dallas for Game 3 on Wednesday night.