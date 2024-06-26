Here’s First Look At ‘New’ Bruins Jerseys For 2024-25 Season

The Bruins will have new jerseys for the 2024-25 season that are also, well, old jerseys.

Allow us to explain.

While the Black and Gold’s celebration of its centennial season will extend into the new season, the B’s are sticking with the plan of going back to their “primary identity” after celebrating 100 years of Boston hockey with a new kit for the 2023-24 campaign.

However, there will be one slight change in restoring that traditional black-and-gold sweater the Bruins have worn since 2007. Fanatics is the NHL’s new official outfitter, replacing Adidas in the same role. With that comes slight tweaks to the jersey players will wear on the ice; all teams wear the same make and model jersey designed and distributed by the outfitter. In addition to the Fanatics logo going on the back of the sweater, there are other small tweaks to the on-ice model, most notably the shoulders.

The Bruins technically unveiled their “new” sweater Wednesday morning in a creative video starring captain Brad Marchand.

Still looks good 👌 pic.twitter.com/U0YdJ5LrfB — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 26, 2024

It’s relatively noteworthy as Marchand’s first season as captain coincided with the centennial jerseys, meaning this is his first with the “C” on the traditional sweater.

The Bruins’ video also coincided with a video from Fanatics that dropped Wednesday morning, detailing the process of stitching the new jerseys.

The Fanatics video also gives one quick look at the Bruins’ alternate logo on the shoulder yoke.

In other aesthetic-related Bruins news, the team also unveiled a new wordmark Wednesday ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Fans will get their first real look at the “new” jerseys for the Bruins and every other team in the league this weekend at the NHL draft. There could be an early look at the Spoked-B, too, as the Bruins traded back into the first round Monday night as part of the deal that sent Linus Ullmark to Ottawa.