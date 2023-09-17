Bruins Unveil Commemorative Jerseys For Centennial Season

With the centennial season comes new digs for the Boston Bruins.

The Bruins unveiled three commemorative centennial jerseys Saturday night, giving Boston new primary home and away uniforms as well as an alternate dressing. The Bruins are expected to wear the alternate uniforms during Original Six matchups.

Boston’s centennial home and away jerseys carry the traditional black-and-gold look with stripes along the arms, but they also have a shimmering gold implemented throughout. Each sleeve contains three gold stripes to represent the organization’s six Stanley Cup titles. The alternate jersey harkens back more to the team’s origins. You can see all three jerseys in this video the Bruins released.

Fit for a Centennial 💯 pic.twitter.com/6TC9OE4dtJ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 16, 2023

The Bruins looked to pay tribute to their 100-year history with all three sweaters while also bringing in some new elements to add some flair.

Story continues below advertisement

“For reaching such a monumental milestone — our 100th year — we really wanted to do something special with the sweater,” Bruins president Cam Neely said in a statement. “We’re excited to introduce three bespoke jerseys, each featuring an original crest design as well as unique elements meant to honor a century of Bruins hockey.”

Mixing traditional with a new style isn’t an easy task to pull off as Boston’s alternate jersey has a retro look but is the first in club history to have “Bruins beige” as the base color.

There are several events planned throughout the 2023-24 campaign to celebrate the 100th season of the franchise. Boston opens up its historic season on Oct. 11 by hosting the Chicago Blackhawks at TD Garden.