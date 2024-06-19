The Boston Celtics gave the city a cause to celebrate on Monday night.

Boston captured its 18th championship after defeating the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

With the Celtics closing out the series at home, fans rallied outside of TD Garden to celebrate the first title for the team in 16 seasons and the first Boston championship since the New England Patriots won Super Bowl LIII in February of 2019 to close out the 2018 season.

The latest celebration certainly had its eye-raising moments with some fans climbing up traffic lights and light poles. While there were a handful of arrests, Boston fans were contained for a safer celebration.

NESN’s Travis Thomas and Adam Pellerin weighed in on the latest edition of “Boston Has Entered The Chat.”

“There’s a saying, ‘Act like you’ve been there before,'” Pellerin said. “I think after all the championships these fans have celebrated, they’re acting accordingly.”

“They really know how to celebrate after winning these championships,” Thomas added. “… I thought Boston handled this championship very well.”

The Celtics, after a quick trip to Miami for continued celebration, return to Boston for the city’s latest championship parade on Friday as fans welcome the Duck Boats back to the streets.

Watch the full segment above and the full episode here.