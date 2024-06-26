How Celtics Stuck To Schedule, Come Out On Top In NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics finally broke through with a dominant team to capture Banner 18 with a victory in the 2024 NBA Finals over the Dallas Mavericks.

The core built around Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown got it done with a super supporting cast of Derrick White, Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday.

On the latest episode of NESN’s “Hold My Banner” podcast, George Balekji opened the show by commending the Celtics for staying on schedule and building around the star duo.

“Before, this team seemed overwhelmed by the stage,” Balekji said. “But sticking with them, Brad Stevens knew what he had. Two elite wings. Two guys that create their own shot off the dribble. (They) can create offense on their own.”

