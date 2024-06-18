How Kyrie Irving Felt About Jaylen Brown Winning Finals MVP

The Boston Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks to capture the 18th NBA title in franchise history on Monday night.

After being named MVP in the Eastern Conference finals, Jaylen Brown added the Bill Russell MVP Award for his performance in the NBA Finals.

Brown averaged 20.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and five assists while shooting 44% from the field in five games against the Dallas Mavericks in the Finals.

Although Kyrie Irving was happy for his former teammate capturing the MVP award, he felt Brown should have to share it with Jayson Tatum.

“That was big-time to see that trophy in his hands,” Irving told reporters following Game 5, as seen on NBA’s postgame coverage. “I think him and JT should have to split it. Those two guys in particular have almost been like students and as well now becoming teachers in their own right.

“To see them accomplish — see them accomplish that, I’m really proud and also extremely motivated to get back to this position in the next few years with my guys and be able to win this thing.”

Brown did say the Celtics win was a team effort.

“It was a full team effort,” Brown said, as seen on ABC’s postgame coverage. “I share this with my brothers, my partner in crime, Jayson Tatum, he was with me the whole way. So we share this together.”

After years of failure, the national narrative has been to break up Brown and Tatum, but because of their desire to win, the Celtics duo never really cared which one was considered better. Irving said Brown and Tatum had no choice but to lean on one another.

“It easy to get to that point when you have no other choice but to look at your partner or your teammates and say that we’re going to do this and we’re going to accomplish it, no matter what anyone says,” Irving said.

Irving believes the Mavericks can grow into a team like the Celtics if they continue to play together.

“Time together means a lot. Failing together is not the ideal situation, but from a leadership[p standpoint, going through situations like (losing the Finals), sometimes it will motivate you beyond things you can imagine,” he said. “… I look at it as an opportunity for us to observe what we did well this year as a group and how me and Luka can be better as the leaders of the team, one of — a few of the leaders on the team, and really just enjoy the ups and downs of what’s coming because now we know what to expect.”