BOSTON — The Boston Celtics will celebrate the NBA title they won all night. They will celebrate it all week, too.

The Celtics reached the mountaintop Monday night when they earned a 106-88 victory over the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. And with the ultimate win will come a championship parade, but that won’t happen right away.

According to The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn, the Celtics are going to continue their party in Miami for a few days and return back to Boston where the parade is expected to take place Friday.

That certainly will build anticipation for a Celtics squad that turned in a dominant postseason run, amassing a 16-3 record in the playoffs.

The TD Garden was in a frenzy with the Celtics clinching their first NBA title since 2008 on their home floor — just like they did that year, too. And that could foreshadow what is to come as the Celtics parade around the streets of Boston later this week with the elusive Larry O’Brien Trophy in hand.