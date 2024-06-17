Jarren Duran Challenged By Teammate After Red Sox Break Record

The Red Sox ran wild on the Yankees on Sunday night at Fenway Park.

Boston collected nine (!) stolen bases in its 9-3 victory over New York, which broke a single-game franchise record previously set in 1940. David Hamilton led the way with four thefts, while Jarren Duran picked up a pair and Dominic Smith, Bobby Dalbec and Ceddanne Rafaela each swiped a bag of their own.

The impressive display of speed in primetime prompted Red Sox reporters to ask Hamilton if he was faster than Duran. The infielder wasn’t sure, but he’s willing to find out.

“He’s pretty fast,” Hamilton said of Duran, per MassLive. “We’ve gotta get a race going sometime. Maybe this offseason. We’ll see.”

Hamilton entered Monday pacing the Red Sox with 18 stolen bases on the season, good for third in the American League. But Duran is right behind him with 17, albeit in 25 more games than his fleet-footed teammate.

Boston will try to torment another rival with its speed Monday night when it opens up a three-game series in Toronto. NESN’s full coverage of the opener begins at 6 p.m. ET.