Red Sox Wrap: Boston Sets Franchise Record In Win Vs. Yankees

BOSTON — The Red Sox defeated the Yankees, 9-3, in Sunday’s Father’s Day contest at Fenway Park, setting a franchise record in the process.

With the win, the Red Sox improved to 37-35 while the Yankees fell to 50-24.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston didn’t get off to an encouraging start after Aaron Judge crushed a towering solo home run in the first inning to get New York on the board, that wasn’t enough for the Red Sox to fight until the very end.

Story continues below advertisement

After coming up scoreless in the first inning against New York right-hander Marcus Stroman, Boston’s offense patiently created scoring chances and countered. Most of the runs scored didn’t require any extra base knocks or deep outfield drives either as the Red Sox leaned on an aggressive base-running approach, swiping four bases off New York catcher Jose Trevino.

Dominic Smith, Jarren Duran, David Hamilton and Ceddanne Rafaela each flexed their leg speed, helping the rest of the lineup by creating more favorable run-generating opportunities — Boston set a franchise record with nine stolen bases totaled. This proved to be especially handy for the Red Sox once the Yankees, too, attempted to put together a (two-run) rally on their own in the sixth inning.

The @RedSox have been around since 1901. They just set a franchise record with their 9th steal tonight. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/W7fOqkOjmA — MLB (@MLB) June 17, 2024

New York loaded the bases with nobody out in the top of the seventh inning, and didn’t score a single run, squandering a picture-perfect chance to plate home the game-tying and go-ahead runs. From there, the Red Sox took care of business and prevented the Yankees from taking the three-game set.

Story continues below advertisement

STARS OF THE GAME

— Red Sox relief pitcher Zack Kelly logged the bail-out performance of the night after adopting a bases-load, no-out jam in the seventh inning. The 29-year-old struck out back-to-back Yankees hitters and drew a fly-out to help Boston escape a potential-nightmare scenario.

— Duran went 2-for-3 at the plate, credited with two stolen bases which helped top an all-time team record last reached on Sept. 29, 1940. The 27-year-old increased his stolen base total to 17 this season, seven shy of matching a career-best 24 which Duran recorded in 2023.

— Judge went deep over the Green Monster in the first inning, finishing 1-for-4 at the plate while increasing his home run total to 26 this season.

ON DECK AT NESN

The Red Sox will return to action and open up a six-game road trip starting Monday night in Toronto against the Blue Jays. First pitch from Rogers Centre is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET, and you can catch the game, plus a full hour of pregame coverage, live on NESN.