Nearly every player on the Celtics roster won their first NBA championship Monday night, but one of Boston’s most important players won’t be satisfied with one title.

Jaylen Brown already was looking ahead mere moments after the Celtics clinched the 18th title in franchise history. Brown, who won Eastern Conference finals MVP and NBA Finals MVP, is confident these C’s will force another adjustment to the TD Garden rafters.

“This whole playoffs was awesome, man,” Brown said in an NBA-provided video. “Shoutout to my teammates. We finally did it. We finally brought a banner to Boston. It’s going to be fun to do it again.”

Brown and company might be able to do it again as soon as next season. The Celtics are set to bring back their entire core — including Al Horford — in the 2024-25 campaign, which Boston will enter as the betting favorite to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy once again.

Is it too ambitious to say the Celtics are on the precipice of a dynasty? Perhaps. But Brown and his teammates are very aware of the opportunity in front of them in the next few years, and they should be plenty motivated to capitalize on the window.