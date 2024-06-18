Al Horford apparently is not about to ride off into the sunset.

Horford has the option to conclude his NBA playing career with a storybook ending. The veteran forward, who broke into the league in 2008, finally captured his first championship Monday night when the Celtics bested the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals.

But even though Boston claimed Banner 18, Horford still has his sights set on his 18th season. Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck reported as much Tuesday morning, roughly 12 hours after his team raised the Larry O’Brien Trophy at TD Garden.

“Al is coming back for next year,” Grousbeck said on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show. “That’s what I’ve been told. So, age 38, which is unbelievable.”

Green Teamers unsurprisingly were overjoyed when Grousbeck shared the big news.

With Horford committed to another go-around in Boston, the Celtics are poised to run it back with their six best players next season. As such, the C’s will have a great opportunity to go back-to-back in the 2024-25 campaign.