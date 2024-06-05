Jaylen Brown Shares Blunt Message To Haters Before NBA Finals

Jaylen Brown isn’t trying to turn doubters into believers in the 2024 NBA Finals.

Brown has been under a microscope for the majority of the season. Such is life when you’re the league’s highest-paid player who is on a team expected to win a championship. The Celtics are only four wins away from that ultimate prize, and Brown’s play was a big reason why Boston enjoyed a dominant run through the Eastern Conference finals.

The Celtics’ matchup with the Dallas Mavericks was previewed in the latest episode of the “All in Celtics” documentary series. Within the program, the three-time All-Star delivered brief messages to both his fans and naysayers.

“The ones who (are) with me, let’s rock and roll,” Brown said. “The ones who aren’t, like, can kiss my ass.”

Brown has an opportunity to stage one of the more successful playoff runs by a Celtics player in franchise history. The 27-year-old already has the Eastern Conference finals MVP award under his belt, and he has the third-shortest odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to claim NBA Finals MVP hardware.

The eighth-year pro will try to get off on the right foot Thursday night when the Finals kick off at TD Garden. Tipoff for Game 1 is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.