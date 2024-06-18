Sixteen years to the day since the 2007-08 Celtics secured the franchise’s 17th championship — the C’s won their 18th title on Monday night.

Jayson Tatum led all scorers in Game 5 with 31 points. He is the first Celtics player with at least 20 points, 10 assists and five rebounds in a Finals game since Larry Bird in 1986.

After the final buzzer, Tatum was at a loss for words when he spoke with ESPN’s Lisa Salters.

“Oh my God. Oh my God,” Tatum said, as seen on ABC’s postgame coverage. “It’s a surreal feeling. We did it. We did it! Oh my God, we did it.”

Tatum left the game with 1:21 left to play in the fourth quarter, with the Celtics up 20 points, 106-86, so he could celebrate on the bench with his teammates.

“First of all, God is the greatest. Not because we won, but he put me in positions to maximize my God-given ability,” Tatum said. “To surround me with these guys, my family. This is an incredible feeling. I’m at a loss for words. I’m sorry.”

After getting blown out in Game 4, Tatum said that game definitely impacted the way the Celtics came out for Game 5 and also called out the negative narrative he’s heard throughout his career.

“We responded all year, and this was no different,” Tatum explained. “We owed our crowd out there. This has been a long journey.”

Tatum added: “We have a resilient group. We’ve been through a lot in the last couple, over the last several years. What they gonna say now?”

After years of hearing he wasn’t good enough to lead the Celtics to a title, Jayson Tatum is an NBA champion.