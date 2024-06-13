The Celtics took a commanding 3-0 lead in the NBA Finals on Wednesday, all but ensuring they’ll capture Banner 18 at some point over the next week.

Joe Mazzulla doesn’t care.

The NBA has seen 156 teams build 3-0 playoff leads, and each of them has gone on to win. It’s pretty much a foregone conclusion that the Mavericks will find themselves in Cancun sooner rather than later, but Mazzulla wants to keep the C’s on their toes.

“You’ve gotta understand, we’re just as vulnerable — if not more vulnerable — than they are,” Mazzulla said postgame, per league-provided video. “We have to play that way, and as long as we have that mindset — when you understand you’re vulnerable and your back is against the wall, you’ve gotta fight. That’s the mindset that we have to have.”

Does any of this look like a team that is vulnerable?

It’s a nice sentiment for Mazzulla to have, and it’s obviously one that works for the Celtics, but there likely won’t be too many people outside the building who will believe they’re at risk of blowing this thing.

If you’re looking for the other side of that argument, the Celtics are uniquely positioned to understand what it takes to make this thing a series. Boston couldn’t get the job done last season, and its top priority is to make sure Dallas doesn’t this year.