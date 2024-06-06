Joe Mazzulla is no stranger to downplaying the moment as the Boston Celtics dominated their way to another NBA Finals appearance.

This time at the helm, Boston’s head coach reset the atmosphere and pressure that may come along with the Finals as the Celtics prepare to host the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday in Game 1.

“Unless they changed the light bulbs in the arena, they won’t be any brighter than they were last series,” Mazzulla said at NBA Finals media day on Wednesday, per NBA TV.

Boston started the postseason 12-2 to return to the NBA’s greatest stage for the second time in three seasons. Emphasizing game-changing areas allowed the Celtics to rise to the occasion.

“It’s just sticking to the details and the things that matter,” Mazzulla said. “The truth of the matter is if you don’t box out, don’t sprint back in transition, don’t pass the ball in a two-on-one, you don’t take away the other team’s tendencies, you don’t know who you’re guarding, if you don’t recognize the spacing, you don’t talk, you don’t play hard, you’re not gonna win.”

The Celtics are in the championship spotlight with ever-so heavy expectations. Mazzulla’s message resonates with those that the Celtics have followed all year long, just now with a heightened urgency.

“Focusing on the simple things,” Mazzulla said. “The truth of the matter is you have to do those things. You’ve got to do them at a high level. Obviously, the stakes are higher. That just means the details are more important.”