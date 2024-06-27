LeBron James got what he wanted out of the 2024 NBA Draft.

The Los Angeles Lakers used the No. 55 selection in the second round of Thursday’s NBA draft to select the superstar’s son Bronny James. LeBron James has been vocal for years of wanting the chance to play alongside his son and the duo will become the first father and son tandem to be in the NBA at the same time.

The Lakers felt like the only logical spot for Bronny James to land, given his strong connection to the team and his underwhelming freshman season at USC. The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 4.8 points on 36.6% shooting from the field and 26.7% shooting from 3-point range.

James’ agent, Rich Paul, also made sure other teams steered clear of drafting James — The Ringer’s Bill Simmons proposed a plan for the rival Boston Celtics to take him with the pick prior to the Lakers but they went in a different direction — but reportedly threatening that he would play overseas.

“He’s saying, ‘Don’t take him. If you take him, he’s going to Australia,'” former Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers said on ESPN’s broadcast of the draft.

It’s likely that the 19-year-old James will spend much of his rookie season developing in the G League.

But the opportunity to share the court with his father during an NBA game is now as realistic as it’s ever been thanks to the Lakers.