The Patriots essentially declared June 12, 2024 to be “Tom Brady Day” a few months back, but Massachusetts made things official Wednesday.

Governer Maura Healy officially proclaimed as much in a special announcement posted to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. It’s the first time an athlete has received an honorary day statewide under Healy.

The Patriots will do their part to honor Brady on Wednesday, holding a special ceremony inside Gillette Stadium as he becomes the 35th person to be inducted into the franchise’s Hall of Fame.

It was an obvious choice to hold the event on June 12, as it represents two of the numbers most often associated with Tom Brady’s career in New England: his six Super Bowl wins and his uniform number, 12. The Patriots are expected to have a number of special guests in attendance, including former head coach Bill Belichick.

NESN will have coverage of the event from Foxboro, Mass.