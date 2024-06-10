Tom Brady will be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Wednesday, and one special guest reportedly will make his Gillette Stadium return.

There’s expected to be a flood of New England fans attending the ceremony as Brady, who was honored before New England’s Week 1 game last season, will be the first player to have the organization’s four-year waiting period waived. Brady will become the 35th person to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame with NBC’s Mike Tirico hosting the ceremony.

The Patriots said “many former teammates and special guests” will attend the event, but they have not confirmed a guest list as of Monday morning.

Bill Belichick is expected to be among the high-profile guests to arrive Wednesday, according to The Athletic’s Chad Graff, who added New England is expecting over 200 of Brady’s former teammates to attend, including Rob Gronkowski, Mike Vrabel, Wes Welker, Julian Edelman and Randy Moss. It would be the former Patriots head coach’s first return to Foxboro, Mass., since he parted ways with the franchise in January.

Graff also added in his Monday preview of the ceremony that it will be similar to past Patriots Hall of Fame events with former teammates and coaches telling stories about Brady. It’s only fitting to have Belichick be part of the festivities that will start at 7 p.m. ET and last for an expected 2 1/2 hours.