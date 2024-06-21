MLB On FOX Turns Back Clock With Throwback Inning At Rickwood Field

As Major League Baseball honors the history of the Negro Leagues at Rickwood Field on Thursday night, the FOX broadcast experimented with an authentic feel of the era.

In the fifth inning of the matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants, FOX made the broadcast black-and-white and readjusted the dimensions of the screen to fit an older television.

Joe Davis and John Smoltz called the game from the top of the stadium while unique camera angles captured the action in Birmingham, Alabama.

This. Is. Awesome! We turn the clock back to 1954



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/xn021nmOG0 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 21, 2024

You can watch the clip of the inning here.

The game commemorates the history of the Negro Leagues while also honoring the life of Hall of Famer Willie Mays, who died at the age of 93 on Tuesday. Mays got his professional start at Rickwood Field before a legendary MLB career headlined by his time with the Giants and 660 career home runs.

The broadcast featured former players who took the field once again while Reggie Jackson gave in-depth accounts of his experience playing on the field early in his career.

MLB makes another stop this season after playing spring training games in the Dominican Republic before the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets met in another installment of the London Series.