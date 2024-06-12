NBA Finals: Celtics Share Definitive Kristaps Porzingis Update For Game 3

Kristaps Porzingis returned to questionable territory before the Celtics and Mavericks squared off in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

Porzingis, who missed nearly 40 days of action and 10 postseason appearances, including the entire Eastern Conference semifinal and finals rounds, suffered another injury. Although it wasn’t on the right leg that took down Porzingis in the first round, the left posterior tibialis dislocation ruled the 28-year-old out for Game 3, per a team announcement.

The injury took place in the third quarter of Game 2 when Porzingis bumped knees with Dallas center Derreck Lively II, and exited only to return for over three minutes in the final frame. Porzingis finished the night by scoring 12 points with four rebounds and two blocks in 23 minutes off the bench, sending an encouraging message after Boston’s 105-98 win.

“I’m feeling good, feeling good,” Porzingis told reporters after Game 2, per NBC Sports Boston. “I don’t think it’s anything serious.”

Porzingis added: “I’ll die out there if we need.”

The addition of Porzingis, although with a minutes restriction, has been critically impacted for the Celtics. The 7-foot-2 center has forced the Mavericks’ frontcourt duo of Lively and Daniel Gafford to score further away from the rim and look for success from mid-range distance — which they haven’t thus far.

It’ll be a challenge with the series now in Dallas for Game 3, but ahead 2-0, the Celtics are in the driver’s seat with a golden opportunity to take a commanding 3-0 series lead at American Airlines Center.