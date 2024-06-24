The Stanley Cup will be hoisted Monday night at Amerant Bank Arena.

The Panthers and the Oilers are set to meet for Game 7 of their Cup Final series. Florida claimed the first three tilts of the best-of-seven set, but Edmonton stormed all the way back with three straight wins of its own to force a winner-take-all showdown.

Connor McDavid and company will look to become only the second team in NHL history to win a Cup Final series after initially trailing 3-0. The two-time defending Eastern Conference champions are favored at FanDuel Sportsbook to win the series finale.

Here’s how you can watch Oilers-Panthers Game 7:

Story continues below advertisement

When: Monday, June 24 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Streams: FuboTV –free trial | WatchESPN