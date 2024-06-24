Panthers Reportedly Call On Bruins Villain For Game 7 Honor

The Florida Panthers need all the good mojo they can get as they are on the verge of an all-time collapse in the Stanley Cup Finals against the Edmonton Oilers.

That’s what made the Panthers’ choice for Monday’s Game 7 bang the drum participant — similar to the Boston Bruins fan banner captain for playoff games — all the more puzzling.

According to FOX Sports 640’s Andy Slater, former Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo will get the honor despite a shaky Game 7 track record. The Bruins know all about that.

Luongo was in net when the Bruins captured the Stanley Cup over the Vancouver Canucks in 2011. The netminder allowed three goals on home ice in the decisive Game 7. It was an up-and-down series for Luongo as he posted a 36-save shutout in Game 1 and a 31-save shutout in Game 5. But he also had some serious clunkers, including allowing eight goals in Game 3 and letting up three goals on eight shots before getting pulled in Game 6.

Story continues below advertisement

Luongo, who was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2022, spent 11 seasons with the Panthers over two separate stints and amassed a 230-241-73 record over that time.

While he is a Panthers great, his presence doesn’t exactly instill a ton of confidence with Florida trying to avoid being apart of history.