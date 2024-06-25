Patriots Announce 2024 Training Camp Schedule, Open Practices

The Patriots will return to the field for training camp on July 23, but won’t have to wait very long to welcome fans to the back fields at Gillette Stadium.

New England announced the full schedule for training camp Tuesday, which included all open practice dates and start times for fans to start preparing for which session they’ll go down to see.

#PatsCamp dates are in!



Full training camp and joint practice schedule: https://t.co/cgR5Tgyw8l pic.twitter.com/rmMWCpdcEr — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 25, 2024

All practice times are scheduled to start at 11:00 a.m. ET with gates opening at 10:00 a.m., though times are subject to change. The Patriots will welcome fans to 12 of 22 total practices.

2024 Training Camp (all times ET)

– Tuesday, July 23 (NO PUBLIC PRACTICE)

– Wednesday, July 24 (11 a.m.)

– Thursday, July 25 (11 a.m.)

– Friday, July 26 (11 a.m.)

– Saturday, July 27 (NO PUBLIC PRACTICE)

– Sunday, July 28 (11 a.m.)

– Monday, July 29 (11 a.m.)

– Tuesday, July 30 (11 a.m.)

– Wednesday, July 31 (NO PUBLIC PRACTICE)

– Thursday, August 1 (11 a.m.)

– Friday, August 2 (11 a.m.)

– Saturday, August 3 (11 a.m.)

– Sunday, August 4 (NO PUBLIC PRACTICE)

– Monday, August 5 (11 a.m.)

– Tuesday, August 6 (11 a.m.)

– Wednesday, August 7 (NO PUBLIC PRACTICE)

– Thursday, August 8 (NO PUBLIC PRACTICE)

– Friday, August 9 (NO PUBLIC PRACTICE)

– Saturday, August 10 (NO PUBLIC PRACTICE)

– Sunday, August 11 (NO PUBLIC PRACTICE)

– Monday, August 12 (11 a.m.)

– Tuesday, August 13 (11 a.m. w/ the Philadelphia Eagles)

The Patriots are set to host a joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium, which will come the week of their second preseason game on Aug. 15. New England will face the Carolina Panthers, Eagles and Washington Commanders in the preseason.