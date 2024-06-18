Patriots Announce Start Date For 2024 Training Camp

The Patriots’ summer vacation now officially has a shelf life.

New England will report to training camp July 23, as announced by the NFL on Tuesday, with rookies getting a head start and arriving July 19. Jacoby Brissett and Bailey Zappe will accompany the rookies, as will injured players making head starts in their rehabs.

It’s unknown what the full schedule will look like, as dates and times for practices likely won’t be released until mid-July.

The Patriots already have announced their intention to hold a joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium, however, which will come the week of Aug. 15. New England will face the Carolina Panthers, Eagles and Washington Commanders in the preseason.

Drake Maye will be the main focus for those who make the trek down to Foxboro, Mass. for practices, but there should be plenty to keep an eye on across the month-long camp.