Patriots Claim Intriguing Linebacker Off Waivers From Lions

Less than 24 hours after getting cut by the Detroit Lions, linebacker Steele Chambers found a new NFL home with the New England Patriots.

The Patriots announced Tuesday evening they claimed Chambers, who went undrafted in April’s draft, off waivers. New England released fellow undrafted linebacker Jay Person to make room for Chambers on the roster.

Chambers was a three-year starter on Ohio State’s defense after originally beginning his career with the Buckeyes on the other side of the ball at running back. Switching positions certainly worked out for the 6-foot-1, 229-pound Chambers, who totaled a career-high 83 tackles with one interception and two passes defended in 13 games this past season.

Chambers will be a longshot to make New England’s roster this summer, but his best chance in securing a spot — even if it’s on the practice squad — could come elsewhere on the field. The athleticism and speed the 23-year-old possesses could make him well-equipped to contribute on special teams while providing depth at linebacker.

The Patriots have a number of linebackers ahead of Chambers on the depth chart as the positional group is highlighted by Matthew Judon, Josh Uche, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Anfernee Jennings, Jahlani Tavai and Sione Takitaki.

The Patriots will conduct their final mandatory minicamp practice Wednesday before some time off prior to training camp.