Patriots’ Jerod Mayo Has This Concern About NFLPA Proposal

FOXBORO, Mass. — Patriots first-year head coach Jerod Mayo understands there is still a long way to go before the NFLPA’s reported proposal to owners comes to fruition.

But Mayo, who played eight NFL seasons, can see it impacting players in a negative way should it be approved.

As reported by NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero on Tuesday, the players association is crafting a proposal to overhaul the offseason as soon as 2025. The overhaul would include the elimination of voluntary spring workouts and organized team activities, and instead create a longer training camp. If approved, players would be tasked to report in mid-June to early July for an extended ramp-up.

“One thing I will say, and I truly believe it, the athletes, no matter what sport they are talking about, they have to take accountability for their career,” Mayo said before practice at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday. “And anytime you push that back like that, you’re going to start to lose some of those guys that don’t have the discipline early on in their careers to really stay in shape.

Story continues below advertisement

“So, if you think you’re going to come there later and everyone is going to be in shape, I just don’t foresee that. But I don’t have a fortune teller.”

A formal proposal is expected this summer.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported last week that he’s heard from coaches and front-office people who hate the proposal. A common concern is the schedule adjustment, which would mean players, coaches, scouts and personnel leaders lose out on their roughly six-week off period, which currently goes from mid-June to mid-to-late July.