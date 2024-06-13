Patriots Reveal Two Monumental Honors For Legendary QB Tom Brady

FOXBORO, Mass. — The No. 12 will never be worn again in the history of the New England Patriots.

Robert Kraft announced Wednesday during Tom Brady’s one-of-a-kind Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Gillette Stadium that the organization is retiring the No. 12.

“There is only one iconic number that will always represent Tom Brady and tonight I promise it will never be worn again as the No. 12 is now officially retired,” Kraft said.

Brady became just the sixth player in the franchise’s history to have his number retired. He joins Gino Cappelletti (No. 20), Mike Haynes (No. 40), Andre Tippett (No. 56) Steve Nelson (No. 57) and John Hannah (No. 73).

Story continues below advertisement

That wasn’t the only incredibly high honor Brady received.

Kraft also revealed that a 12-foot bronze statue of Brady is being reconstructed and will be unveiled at some point during the 2024 season. Brady is the first player to ever get a statue made of him with the Patriots and it truly cements his place alongside Boston’s fellow sports legends.

The two honors certainly are fitting for a generational player who went from the No. 199 draft pick in 2000 to the greatest of all-time.