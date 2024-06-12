FOXBORO, Mass. — You can’t have a one-of-a-kind New England Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony without the guest of honor.

Legendary Patriots quarterback Tom Brady arrived to the festivities about an hour before they began and was greeted by owner Robert Kraft before they both made their way down the red carpet.

You can watch Brady’s arrival here, courtesy of videos from NESN.com’s Sean McGuire and ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Tom Brady has arrived. pic.twitter.com/qE3XJMy0nN — Sean T. McGuire (@BySeanMcGuire) June 12, 2024

A feel for Tom Brady’s arrival on the red carpet. pic.twitter.com/MKWLHqSAfA — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 12, 2024

Brady also stopped on the red carpet and posed for a photo with Kraft.

Brady was joined by scores of former Patriots teammates who came out to One Patriot Place to support the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

