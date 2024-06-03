The New England Patriots have added another rookie to their receiver group.

The Patriots on Monday signed undrafted free-agent wide receiver David Wallis, as first reported by ESPN’s Mike Reiss. The Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed confirmed Reiss’ report.

The 5-foot-11, 183-pound Wallis tried out during in rookie minicamp last month.

Wallis arrives in New England after he played collegiately at Division III Randolph-Macon (Ashland, Va.).

Story continues below advertisement

Wallis was a First Team selection in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, after he finished his senior season with 41 receptions for 1,189 yards with 13 touchdowns. A native of Cedar Point, N.C., Wallis also returned nine kicks for 161 yards, an average of 18 yards per return.

The Patriots previously had 10 receivers during organized team activities, and that was without injured veteran Kendrick Bourne.