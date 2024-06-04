The Patriots reportedly will take a look at a player who potentially could help New England bolster one of its most important position groups.

Jerod Mayo and company have arranged a workout with Liam Fornadel, an offensive lineman who played with the XFL’s DC Defenders last season, per Pro Football Newsroom’s James Larsen. Fornadel reportedly will also work out with the Green Bay Packers this week.

Fornadel, who played his collegiate football at James Madison, played every snap for the Defenders last season and did not allow a sack, per Larsen. Those efforts helped the 6-foot-4, 312-pound lineman earn a spot on the 2023 All-XFL team before the league merged with the United States Football League (USFL).

Larsen’s report surfaced one day after the Patriots trimmed their offensive line depth. New England on Monday waived 2022 seventh-round draft pick Andrew Stueber and filled his roster spot by signing undrafted free-agent wide receiver David Willis. Willis made his Patriots practice debut Tuesday when the team held its latest round of organized team activities.

Should New England sign Fornadel, it will mark his first time on an NFL roster. The New Jersey native, who played five seasons at JMU, went undrafted in 2022.