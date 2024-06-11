PWHL Boston Draft Roundup: Former BC Star Highlights Six Picks

PWHL Boston had to move on quickly after dropping the inaugural Walter Cup to PWHL Minnesota almost two weeks ago.

And Boston set its sights on improving its roster, which has clear holes despite the run to the championship series, through Monday’s PWHL draft.

Boston selected six players from the college and international ranks in the seven-round draft. Here are the new additions to Boston’s roster:

Hannah Bilka, Forward (First Round, No. 4 overall)

Boston used its top overall choice to try to obtain some offensive production, an area in which it struggled in during the postseason. Bilka spent four seasons starring for Boston College before going on to win a national title with Ohio State this past season. The 23-year-old led the Buckeyes with 48 points from 22 goals and 26 assists.

“Hannah is a dynamic forward who drives the play and has incredible hockey IQ,” Boston general manager Danielle Marmer said in a statement. “She is our favorite forward in this draft.”

Daniela Pejšová, Defender (Second Round, No. 7 overall)

Boston traded up three slots with New York and included third- and fifth-round pick in the deal to land Pejšová. The Czech Republic native scored four goals with eight assists in 34 games with Luleå HF in Sweden.

Sydney Bard, Defender (Fourth Round, No. 22 overall)

More defense was added in the form of Bard. She put together a strong collegiate career with Colgate, which spanned five seasons. Bard accumulated 13 goals and 99 assists in 180 games for Colgate.

Shay Maloney, Forward (Sixth Round, No. 34 overall)

Maloney was the second player Boston selected out of the Swedish Women’s Hockey League along with Pejšová. Maloney, 24, played four seasons at Brown and finished off her college career with Quinnipiac, where she totaled 15 goals and 16 assists for 31 points during the 2022-23 campaign, before heading overseas. Maloney scored nine goals with 11 assists for Leksand IF this past season.

Ilona Markova, Forward (Seventh Round, No. 37 overall)

Boston used the pick it got in the draft-night trade with New York to select the 22-year-old Russia native. Markova played that last six seasons for Agidel Ufa in the Zhenskaya Hockey League and compiled a career-high 40 points off 14 goals and 26 assists during 42 regular-season games this past season.

Hadley Hartmetz, Defender (Seventh Round, No. 40 overall)

Hartmetz route to Boston is very similar to her former college teammate in Bilka. Hartmetz spent her first two seasons at BC before playing the final three seasons of her career with Ohio State. She tallied nine goals and 24 assists for 33 points from the blue line this past season. Hartmetz won two national titles with the Buckeyes.