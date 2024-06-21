Winning a World Series is a big moment for any baseball player but being a part of the 2004 Boston Red Sox team was special for Lenny DiNardo.

In 2018, DiNardo covered the Red Sox for NESN as a broadcaster and watching the team on the duck boats brought him back to 2004.

“You want to be on that boat,” DiNardo said. “I covered (the World Series) back in 2018 and all I could think about was being back on the boat as a player. Some time did elapse between 2004 and 2018 and the feelings did kind of a comeback of it being such a special time.”

Although the 2004 parade was held on a grey and rainy day, over three million people showed up for the celebration.

“I just remember the people were extremely excited, they were having the best time,” DiNardo said. “A lot of them had pictures of family members that they took off their mantelpiece as they left the house.”

DiNardo talked more with Travis Thomas and Adam Pellerin about the 2004 World Series on the most recent episode of NESN’s “Boston Has Entered the Chat” podcast.

You can watch the clip in the video embedded above.