The Boston Red Sox hosted their annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Fenway Park on May 30.

It was an opportunity to celebrate the careers and contributions of Trot Nixon, Dustin Pedroia, Jonathan Papelbon and Elaine Weddington Stewart. NESN had full coverage of the event, with Tom Caron hosting the event and sitting down with the inductees.

Caron, in a special edition of the “310 To Left” podcast Wednesday morning, revealed some inside stories about the event.

You can check out the full “310 To Left” episode in the YouTube video embedded above.