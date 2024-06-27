Red Sox Prospect Lands On SportsCenter With Sensational Catch

Miguel Bleis entered the season as one of the younger prospects with plenty of promise in the Boston Red Sox farm system.

After hitting .257 with 15 extra-base hits for Low-A Salem in 43 games to start the season, Bleis got the promotion to High-A Greenville in recent weeks. On Wednesday night, the 20-year-old turned in by far his best play since making the jump in the Red Sox organization, which he literally did on this play.

Bleis patrolled center field against the Hickory Crawdads on Wednesday and retreated to the warning track on a deep fly ball. The outfielder climbed the wall and pulled in a ridiculous catch.

Oh hey, just Miguel Bleis casually making the number 2 play of the day for @SportsCenter Top 10. pic.twitter.com/rbYqFVWl9m — Greenville Drive (@GreenvilleDrive) June 27, 2024

The effort earned him the No. 2 highlight on ESPN’s SportsCenter on Wednesday. You can catch the clip here.

Story continues below advertisement

Bleis has played just nine games at High-A and will only continue to find his comfort level with the latest promotion. The Red Sox farm system currently centers around an elevated trio. Deeper in the system, players like Bleis and Yoeilin Cespedes have the chance to set the standard for the next wave of standout talent developing in the organization.

Bleis should be a name for Red Sox fans to follow throughout the summer as a deep and talented system elevates more talent.