Boston Red Sox five-tool prospect Miguel Bleis is touted for being able to do it all on the baseball diamond.

And the 20-year-old outfielder will look to display his dynamic skill set at a higher level in the Red Sox farm system in the very near future.

The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier reported Monday that the Red Sox are promoting Bleis from Single-A Salem to High-A Greenville. The Boston Herald’s Mac Cerullo confirmed the report.

Bleis, who is ranked as Boston’s fourth-best prospect behind Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony and Kyle Teel by MLB Pipeline, got off to a slow start this season with Salem before catching fire at the plate. In 21 games in the month of May, the right-handed slugger slashed .318/.408/.506 with four home runs and nine RBIs to go along with nine stolen bases.

After the scorching-hot stretch, which included a 16-game hitting streak Bleis currently is riding, the Dominican Republic native ended up batting .257 with four homers, 22 RBIs and 16 steals in 43 games with Salem.

It’s certainly a strong bounce-back campaign so far for Bleis, who was sidelined for the majority of last season due to left shoulder surgery.

Speier noted that Bleis’ promotion could have come sooner had it not been for a tooth issue that caused him to miss nearly a week.

It has not been reported when Bleis will make his debut with Greenville, but it should come some time this week with the Drive opening up a six-game series against Ashville.

Bleis becomes the latest in a string of Red Sox position prospects to receive a recent promotion. The Red Sox moved up 21-year-old second baseman Kristian Campbell, a 2023 fourth-round pick, to Double-A Portland while Matthew Lugo made the jump to Triple-A Worcester. The Red Sox also assigned Nick Yorke, who is ranked as the organization’s sixth-best prospect, to Worcester last week as well.