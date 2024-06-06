The Celtics will take the floor for Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals on Thursday and can take some solace knowing they’ve got support from around town.

Boston is all about the Banner 18.

The Red Sox showed their support Wednesday, as a majority of players rocked Celtics gear as they departed for a four-game road trip against the Chicago White Sox. Jarren Duran (and his biceps), Brennan Bernardino, Tyler O’Neill (and his biceps) and Tanner Houck all got in on the action, with the roadie also serving as a family trip.

Road trip dress code: ☘️ pic.twitter.com/Nr2GsHVX3b — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 6, 2024

Kenley Jansen, a lifelong Los Angeles Lakers fan, decided not to participate, though he did give the Larry O’Brien Trophy some love when it visited Fenway Park on Wednesday morning.

It’s just one of many ways the local teams will support the C’s over the coming few weeks.

The Patriots and Bruins notoriously have been present at NBA Finals games over the years, so you can bet a few will pop up Thursday night at TD Garden. The Red Sox, if things work out the way everyone hopes, could host the Celtics at some point next month to celebrate Banner 18