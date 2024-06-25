Red Sox Trade Target? MLB Insider Pinpoints ‘Best Match’ For Boston

The Boston Red Sox’s recent success has changed the national narrative.

Whereas the Red Sox once looked like a team poised to return to contention next season, it’s becoming harder and harder to dispute Boston’s potential this season. A trip to the playoffs is very much on the table.

ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan on Tuesday looked at the league’s possible “contenders,” with an eye toward determining the perfect trade deadline acquisition for each.

Passan’s “best match” for Boston: Los Angeles Angels infielder Luis Rengifo.

“Rengifo, a 27-year-old who doesn’t reach free agency until after the 2025 season, would bring versatility — he has played second base and shortstop, both areas of need for the Red Sox — in addition to a dangerous bat,” Passan wrote for ESPN.com. “It would be the steady sort of move that improves them now and gives them options going forward.”

Rengifo has played mostly third base this season, but, as Passan mentioned, he has plenty of experience up the middle, as well. That would be valuable to the Red Sox, who’ve had nine different players log time at second base. It’s also not the type of all-in move that would force Boston to break the bank.

Then again, Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow could decide to be even more aggressive if Boston continues its hot streak into July. Although the Red Sox trail both the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles in the American League East, they entered Tuesday in control of the AL’s third wild-card spot, 1/2 game ahead of the Kansas City Royals.

Rengifo has spent his entire six-year MLB career with the Angels. The Venezuela native batted .264/.339/.444 with 16 home runs, 51 RBIs and six stolen bases in 126 games (445 plate appearances) last season. He slashed .311/.360/.420 with four homers, 20 RBIs and 20 stolen bases through 61 games (237 plate appearances) this season.