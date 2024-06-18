Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineups: Boston Makes Multiple Changes

The Red Sox will look to keep the good times rolling Tuesday, as they have an opportunity to grab another series victory against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.

David Hamilton won’t be available to keep providing a spark, though.

Hamilton is feeing just fine after leaving Monday’s series-opening win with discomfort in his side, but will get the night off. Enmanuel Valdez will return to the lineup and bat second in his place, playing second base while Ceddanne Rafaela moves from center field to shortstop.

Rob Refsnyder, Jarren Duran and Tyler O’Neill will go left to right in the outfield, while Reese McGuire slots back in for Connor Wong. Masataka Yoshida will return as the designated hitter, with Dominic Smith jumping back in for Bobby Dalbec at first base.

The Sox and Jays are scheduled to take the field at Rogers Centre at 7:07 p.m. ET on NESN, following an hour of pregame coverage. We’ve got the projected lineups here.

BOSTON RED SOX (38-35)

Jarren Duran CF

Enmanuel Valdez 2B

Rob Refsnyder LF

Rafael Devers 3B

Tyler O’Neill RF

Masataka Yoshida DH

Reese McGuire C

Dominic Smith 1B

Ceddanne Rafaela SS

Tanner Houck, RHP (7-5, 2.08 ERA)

TORONTO BLUE JAYS (46-20)

Spencer Horwitz 2B

Davis Schneider LF

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 1B

Daulton Varsho CF

Justin Turner DH

Addison Barger RF

Alejandro Kirk C

Isiah Kiner-Falefa SS

Ernie Clement 3B

Chris Bassitt, LHP (6-6, 3.56 ERA)