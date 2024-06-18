Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineups: Boston Makes Multiple Changes

The Red Sox will look to keep the good times rolling Tuesday, as they have an opportunity to grab another series victory against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.
David Hamilton won’t be available to keep providing a spark, though.
Hamilton is feeing just fine after leaving Monday’s series-opening win with discomfort in his side, but will get the night off. Enmanuel Valdez will return to the lineup and bat second in his place, playing second base while Ceddanne Rafaela moves from center field to shortstop.
Rob Refsnyder, Jarren Duran and Tyler O’Neill will go left to right in the outfield, while Reese McGuire slots back in for Connor Wong. Masataka Yoshida will return as the designated hitter, with Dominic Smith jumping back in for Bobby Dalbec at first base.
Story continues below advertisement
More Red Sox
The Sox and Jays are scheduled to take the field at Rogers Centre at 7:07 p.m. ET on NESN, following an hour of pregame coverage. We’ve got the projected lineups here.
BOSTON RED SOX (38-35)
Jarren Duran CF
Enmanuel Valdez 2B
Rob Refsnyder LF
Rafael Devers 3B
Tyler O’Neill RF
Masataka Yoshida DH
Reese McGuire C
Dominic Smith 1B
Ceddanne Rafaela SS
Tanner Houck, RHP (7-5, 2.08 ERA)
TORONTO BLUE JAYS (46-20)
Spencer Horwitz 2B
Davis Schneider LF
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 1B
Daulton Varsho CF
Justin Turner DH
Addison Barger RF
Alejandro Kirk C
Isiah Kiner-Falefa SS
Ernie Clement 3B
Story continues below advertisement
Chris Bassitt, LHP (6-6, 3.56 ERA)
Featured image via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images