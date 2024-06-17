The Boston Red Sox open a six-game road trip against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Monday night.

Boston is fresh off consecutive series victories over the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees, defeating the Bronx Bombers in the series finale at Fenway Park on Sunday night. The Red Sox now are in Toronto for a three-game set.

Romy Gonzalez on Monday was activated from the injured list and Jamie Westbrook optioned to Triple-A Worcester. Gonzalez entered the lineup and will bat sixth and play second base.

Nick Pivetta will get the ball for the Red Sox in the opener. The 31-year-old right-hander will be seeking a bounce-back performance after he allowed four runs on six hits against the Phillies last week.

The Blue Jays will counter with left-hander Yusei Kikuchi, who three five scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers on June 11.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET, and you can catch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.

You can check out lineups for both teams here:

BOSTON RED SOX (37-35)

Jarren Duran, LF

Rob Refsnyder, RF

Tyler O’Neil, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Connor Wong, C

Romy Gonzalez, 2B

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

David Hamilton, SS

Ceddanne Rafaela, CF

Nick Pivetta, RHP (3-4, 3.88 ERA)

TORONTO BLUE JAYS (35-36)

Davis Schneider, 2B

Danny Jansen, C

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B

Daulton Varsho, LF

Justin Turner, DH

George Springer, RF

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, SS

Ernie Clement, 3B

Kevin Kiermaier, CF

Yusei Kikuchi, LHP (4-5, 3.26 ERA)