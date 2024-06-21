The Red Sox will try to extend their win streak to six Friday night when they open a three-game series with the Reds in Cincinnati.

Connor Wong will be back behind the plate to do the catching for starter Kutter Crawford. Wong, who sat the last two games in Toronto, will bat fifth sandwiched between Rafael Devers and Masataka Yoshida. Also returning to the starting nine will be Bobby Dalbec, who is set to man first base and bat seventh.

Crawford will be opposed by left-hander Andrew Abbott, who won two of his last three starts. The southpaw is coming off a loss in Milwaukee on Saturday when he allowed three runs on four hits over five innings.

Here are the full lineups for Friday’s Reds-Red Sox game:

RED SOX (40-35)

Jarren Duran, LF

Romy González, SS

Tyler O’Neill, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Connor Wong, C

Masataka Yoshida, DH

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Enmanuel Valdez, 2B

Ceddanne Rafaela, CF

Kutter Crawford, RHP (3-6, 3.54 ERA)

REDS (35-39)

TJ Friedl, CF

Elly De La Cruz, SS

Jeimer Candelario, DH

Spencer Steer, 1B

Jake Fraley, RF

Jonathan India, 2B

Santiago Espinal, 3B

Will Benson, LF

Luke Maile, C

Andrew Abbott, LHP (5-6, 3.42 ERA)