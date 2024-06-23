The Red Sox and the Reds will wrap up their three-game series Sunday afternoon at Great American Ballpark.

With left-hander Nick Lodolo on the bump for Cincinnati, Masataka Yoshida and Wilyer Abreu will open the matinee matchup on the bench. Tyler O’Neill, who wasn’t in Saturday’s starting nine, will man right field while Rob Refsnyder takes over as the designated hitter. Romy González also will start at second base in place of Enmanuel Valdez.

It will be a bullpen game for the visitors, who will go for their fourth straight series win. Zack Kelly is set to be the opener for Boston after recording the final out of the seventh inning in Saturday’s dramatic comeback win.

Here are the full lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox-Reds matinee game:

RED SOX (41-36)

Jarren Duran, LF

Rob Refsnyder, DH

Tyler O’Neill, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Connor Wong, C

Romy González, 2B

Dominic Smith, 1B

Ceddanne Rafaela, CF

David Hamilton, SS

Zack Kelly, RHP (2-1, 1.75 ERA)

REDS (36-40)

TJ Friedl, DH

Elly De La Cruz, SS

Jeimer Candelario, 1B

Spencer Steer, LF

Tyler Stephenson, C

Jonathan India, 2B

Will Benson, RF

Santiago Espinal, 3B

Stuart Fairchild, CF

Nick Lodolo, LHP (8-2, 2.76 ERA)