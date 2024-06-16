The Boston Red Sox will go for a series win when they host the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on Sunday night.

Boston is coming off an 8-4 victory over the Bronx Bombers on Saturday night. It would give the Red Sox consecutive series wins against the Philadelphia Phillies and Yankees, who entered the stretch with two of the best records in Major League Baseball.

Tyler O’Neil will be replaced in Boston’s starting lineup with Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela and Rob Refsnyder patrolling the grass from left to right. Dominic Smith will replace Bobby Dalbec at first base, as well.

Kutter Crawford will start the series finale for the Red Sox while the Yankees counter with right-hander Marcus Stroman. Crawford allowed four runs (two earned) on six hits against the Phillies last week.

First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.

Check out the lineups for both teams here:

BOSTON RED SOX (36-35)

Jarren Duran, LF

David Hamilton, SS

Rob Refsnyder, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Connor Wong, C

Masataka Yoshida, DH

Enmanuel Valdez, 2B

Dominic Smith, 1B

Ceddanne Rafaela, CF

Kutter Crawford, RHP (2-6, 3.47 ERA)

NEW YORK YANKEES (50-23)

Anthony Volpe, SS

Juan Soto, LF

Aaron Judge, CF

Alex Verdugo, RF

Giancarlo Stanton, DH

Anthony Rizzo, 1B

Gleyber Torres, 2B

Jose Trevino, C

DJ LeMahieu, 3B

Marcus Stroman, RHP (6-2, 2.82 ERA)