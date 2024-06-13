The Boston Red Sox continued a three-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies, winning 8-6 on Wednesday night at Fenway Park.

With the win, Boston improves to 34-34 while Philadelphia falls to 46-21.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston sent Nick Pivetta to the mound to face his former ballclub. The Phillies got the bats rolling early, posting four runs in the first three innings. Philadelphia continued momentum from Tuesday’s 4-1 win and the Red Sox quickly saw what could be a series win for the opponents.

One inning later, the Boston bats erupted to rip all the momentum away from the Phillies. The Red Sox scored eight runs across the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.

As he can, Jarren Duran served as a sparkplug with three hits while scoring and driving in a run. Alex Cora also pushed the right button when Enmanuel Valdez pinch-hit with a two-run double to break through and take the lead against Philadelphia.

David Hamilton added insurance to continue his latest hot stretch of hitting .313 in June, belting a two-run homer to right field to boost the Red Sox lead.

Against the National League’s best club, the Red Sox punched back with a necessary resurgence.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Hamilton slapped his fourth home run of the season.

— Duran drove the offense with three hits.

— Valdez put Boston in front with a two-run double.

UP NEXT

The Red Sox and Phillies wrap up their three-game series at Fenway Park on Thursday night. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. You can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.